Two men were recalled to prison after being arrested in Preston.

Lancashire Police said the pair were among four adults to be arrested following ‘various offences’ in the Cottam area of the city.

The force said another man has been remanded in custody and a woman has been bailed and tagged with a curfew.

PCSO Martin Charnley added an investigation is ongoing to identify two males seen recklessly riding off-road motorbikes along roads in Cottam.

Two off-road motorbikes. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He said: “Over the past two weeks four adults have been arrested in relation to the various offences in the area.

“Two of these males have been recalled to prison, one has been remanded in custody. The other, a female, has been bailed and tagged with a curfew.

“Following these arrests there have been no further offences reported in the area.

“On another issue, last night 26/8/24 we received many calls in relation to two males on motorbikes riding up and down several roads in Cottam.

“Thank you for the calls and CCTV footage. Enquiries are still ongoing.

“Patrols are still taking place during the early hours throughout Cottam.

“Please continue to report any issues via 101 or 999 if serious.

“Please ensure all vehicles, sheds and gates are locked.”