Lancashire Police arrest man after horrified onlookers witness puppy being beaten in Leyland Lane

A puppy was rushed to the vets after a man was seen beating it in the street on Friday (August 4).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST

Police were called to Leyland Lane after a man was seen battering the puppy at around 8pm to 8.30pm.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and officers took the injured puppy to a local vets for treatment.

Lancashire Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the distressing incident to get in touch.

Police were called to Leyland Lane after a man was seen battering the puppy at around 8pm to 8.30pm on Friday, August 4. A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and officers took the injured puppy to a local vets for treatment
A police spokesman said: “Following a series of calls from members of the public on Friday, August 4 reporting a male beating a puppy in the Leyland Lane area.

“We can confirm a male was arrested at scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and the injured puppy was relayed to veterinary care by police.

“The incident took place approximately between 8pm and 8:30pm.

"We appreciate this is a very sensitive subject and we are appealing for any CCTV of this incident.

"If you are able to assist please email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230804-1432.”