Lancashire Police arrest man after horrified onlookers witness puppy being beaten in Leyland Lane
Police were called to Leyland Lane after horrified onlookers reported a man who was seen battering the puppy at around 8pm to 8.30pm.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and officers took the injured puppy to a local vets for treatment.
Lancashire Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the distressing incident to get in touch.
A police spokesman said: “Following a series of calls from members of the public on Friday, August 4 reporting a male beating a puppy in the Leyland Lane area.
“We can confirm a male was arrested at scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and the injured puppy was relayed to veterinary care by police.
“The incident took place approximately between 8pm and 8:30pm.
"We appreciate this is a very sensitive subject and we are appealing for any CCTV of this incident.
"If you are able to assist please email [email protected] quoting log number LC-20230804-1432.”