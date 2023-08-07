Police were called to Leyland Lane after horrified onlookers reported a man who was seen battering the puppy at around 8pm to 8.30pm.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and officers took the injured puppy to a local vets for treatment.

Lancashire Police are asking anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the distressing incident to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “Following a series of calls from members of the public on Friday, August 4 reporting a male beating a puppy in the Leyland Lane area.

“We can confirm a male was arrested at scene on suspicion of animal cruelty and the injured puppy was relayed to veterinary care by police.

“The incident took place approximately between 8pm and 8:30pm.

"We appreciate this is a very sensitive subject and we are appealing for any CCTV of this incident.