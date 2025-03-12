A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder outside a Preston primary school this morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police closed Ribbleton Hall Drive in Moor Nook after a man in his 50s was found seriously injured outside the local primary school at around 6.15am

Ambulance crews attended and the man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said a man in his 30s from Preston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

Lancashire Police said a British man in his 30s from Preston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody | Submitted

A large police presence remains at the scene and Ribbleton Hall Drive remains closed while enquiries continue.

The force says the road is likely to remain closed for some time and neighbouring Mitton Drive and Pope Lane are also likely be closed to assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police closed Ribbleton Hall Drive at around 6.15am after a man in his 50s was found injured close to Moor Nook Primary and Sir Tom Finney High School. | Submittted

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an assault in Preston.

“We were called at about 6.15am today (Wednesday, March 12) to a report of an assault on Ribbleton Hall Drive close to Moor Nook School. Officers attended and a man believed to be in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A man in his 30s from Preston was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, Ring doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage to come forward.

“A scene remains in place while we carry out some further enquiries and there are some road closures in place. We will update you when these reopen.

“Extra officers will be out and about in the area over the next day or so and if you have any information or concerns, please feel free to approach them. They are there to help.”

Det Insp James Weatherby, of Preston CID, added: “This assault has left a man with some very significant injuries, and he remains in a poorly condition in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we have made an arrest our enquiries are still at a very early stage. I would appeal to anyone who has any information or footage which could help us piece together exactly what has happened to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0181 of March 11