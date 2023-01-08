Lancashire Police appeal for missing pensioner from Barrowford
Lancashire Police have urged public to help them in finding a missing pensioner from Barrowford.
By Hannah Bridgeman
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 10:42am
A 71-year-old man went missing from his Barrowford home on the morning of Friday 6 January.
Police say that missing man Ian Barker may have travelled to Nelson in a silver Ford Focus car, with the reg plate SG12 KUN.
To report any information you may have on Ian Barker the Lancashire Police have requested to call 101, quoting log number 0915 of 6th January.