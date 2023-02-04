Lancashire Police say a woman was seen pushing a pram on Garstang Road/Blackpool Lane in St Michael’s on the morning of Friday, January 27.

She was seen walking from the direction of Allotment Lane towards the Grapes pub at approximately 8.22am and is seen again walking on Allotment Lane towards Garstang Road at 8.41am.

It is believed that the woman in question might have walked along the river path during these times and so detectives want to speak to her and urge her to get in touch.

Police want to speak to a woman seen pushing a pram on Garstang Road/Blackpool Lane in St Michael’s on the morning of Nicola's disappearance

Police are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage who was driving down Blackpool Lane/Garstang Lane that morning between the times of 9am and 10am to make contact with the force.

A police spokesman said: “Whilst you may not think that you hold any relevant information, it is really important that we gather as much footage as possible from the area that morning so we can review every piece meticulously to establish whether Nicola can be seen.

"We know from the footage we are currently reviewing, that this is a busy road, particularly at that time in the morning.

Ms Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“There will be many people who were in that area at the time who may not think they can help, however we would urge you not to make that decision yourself and to come forward so we can have as much material as possible to assist the investigation.

“If you were in a car or cycling in the area and have footage, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30. For immediate sightings, call 999.