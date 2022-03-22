Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner's £700K investment in tackling rural crime welcomed on visit to Cockerham

The Commissioner met with the Country Landowners Association, members of the rural community and the Constabulary’s rural taskforce to talk about further investment in rural policing, to discuss local issues and what can be done to address them.

Discussions focused on wildlife crime, acquisitive crime and trespassing, the ongoing work of Lancashire Constabulary’s rural taskforces to deter and target offenders and planned investments pledged by Commissioner Snowden.

Speaking after the meeting the Commissioner said: “I really welcome the opportunity to meet with the Country Landowners Association and with people who live and work in our rural communities to discuss local issues and concerns.

“Our rural task forces are already making huge strides in tackling issues such as wildlife crime and trespassing as well as the theft of machinery with over £1m worth of stolen plant and machinery already recovered this year.

“I will continue to invest in rural policing, with an additional £700k from next year’s budget going towards tackling rural crime and I will work closely with the Constabulary to ensure they have the skills and resources needed to tackle rural crime and to keep the people who live and work in our beautiful countryside safe.”

CLA Director North Lucinda Douglas added: “It was a positive meeting which highlighted the very real impact crime has on rural businesses and communities across Lancashire.

“The CLA is committed to working with our partners, and we urge farmers, businesses and the wider public to report all incidents so that police can build up a more complete picture and then allocate appropriate resources.”

CLA North Rural Adviser Libby Bateman said: “We’re grateful of the opportunity to meet Mr Snowden and discuss some of the challenges farmers, landowners and rural businesses face on a regular basis.

“It was useful to hear how new powers to tackle the problem of hare coursing will be rolled out across the rural policing teams, alongside the challenges associated with anti-social behaviour in the countryside, such as livestock worrying and trespass.