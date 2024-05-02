Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eligible voters living in all 14 areas of the county – Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, West Lancashire, Ribble Valley, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Pendle – can cast their ballot.

To vote in person, you must take a suitable form of photo ID with you (see list of options below). If you have a postal vote that you have not yet returned, it must be handed in at your nominated polling station before 10pm in order for it to be counted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Vying for the job are the current Conservative commissioner, Andrew Snowden; the Labour Party’s Clive Grunshaw, who held the post for the first nine years of its existence until 2021; and Liberal Democrat Neil Darby, the deputy leader of his party’s group on Preston City Council.

The police and crime commissioner for Lancashire oversees the police force in the county

WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?

To vote in person at a polling station, you will need one of the following forms of photo identification (the ID is permitted to be out of date, but must still be a good likeness of you):

***a passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA state) or a Commonwealth country;

***a photo driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;

***a blue badge ;

***an older person's bus pass;

***a disabled person's bus pass;

***an Oyster 60+ Card;

*** a Freedom Pass;

***an identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card);

***a biometric immigration document:

***a Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card);