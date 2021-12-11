Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden launches plan to lead fight against crime

The Police and Crime Plan 2021 - 2025 announces what is believed to be the largest investment into Lancashire Police in living memory, with a £300m, 10-year commitment to overhaul police critical infrastructure, including sustainable new fleet, police stations and training facilities, digital and cyber capabilities, alongside hundreds of extra police officers delivered through the Government’s uplift programme.

Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “I was elected on the pledge to lead the fight against crime in Lancashire and that’s exactly what this plan sets out to achieve; through a common sense, no nonsense approach to dealing with criminals across our county and supporting victims.”

The plan is required by law and outlines the priorities of the people of Lancashire in relation to policing, crime and criminal justice. The top priority is to get tough on anti-social behaviour, with £1.2m announced for a new problem orientated policing command and taskforce.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden, has set out his four-year plan detailing how he will lead the fight against crime in the county

Other priorities include disrupting and dismantling organised crime, cracking down on burglary and robbery and targeting dangerous drivers. A dedicated rape and sexual assault unit will be created to target offenders and to ensure better outcomes for victims.

To support these priorities a Safer Lancashire Neighbourhoods Scheme has also been announced to invest up to £5m into initiatives that tackle crime hotspots. Lancashire will see increased asset seizures and high-profile operations to take the fight to criminals.

The plan is grounded in the work the Commissioner has already started, including the reopening of police station front counters and the disestablishment of the hybrid model, creating dedicated neighbourhood and response teams for every area.

Its publication follows consultation and will be used to hold the Chief Constable and the police service to account on behalf of residents of Lancashire.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “This Police and Crime Plan sets a clear agenda for tackling and preventing crime and keeping the people of Lancashire safe.

“I will work with the Commissioner to address the concerns of those living and working in Lancashire, working with neighbourhoods, businesses and residents across the county, with those who are unfortunate enough to be a victim of crime at the heart of everything we do.”