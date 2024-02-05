Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glyn Jones, 67, knocked down Mary Cunningham, 79, and Grace Foulds, 87, when they were crossing Lulworth Road around 4.35pm on November 30, 2021.

The two women were taken to hospital but sadly died later that day from multiple injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Cunningham and Ms Foulds were good friends and regulars at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Southport.

They had been out for the day in Southport town centre and were making their way home when they were struck by Jones' Audi.

Grace Foulds (left) and Marie Cunningham (right) were returning from Southport town centre when they were hit (Credit: CPS)

Eyewitnesses said Jones only applied the brakes after he had hit the two women. He eventually came to a stop and stayed at the scene.

He tested negative for drink and drugs but failed a sight test taken following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) were informed.

Investigations showed that Jones had an eye condition called keratoconus which had been diagnosed 10 years before.

He had been advised several times that his eyesight fell far below the legal standard to drive but he ignored the warnings.

Glyn Jones killed two pedestrians after lying to the DVLA about his eyesight (Credit: CPS)

Jones did not inform the DVLA or his insurers of his condition, or tell them about a fine and points he had received for speeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigators believe he was wearing old contact lenses at the time of the incident.

He had been prescribed new contact lenses but he had not collected them from the optician.

Even with the lenses, an optometrist had told him his eyesight still fell way below the legal standard to drive.

He was arrested and pleaded guilty to two charges of causing death by dangerous driving at Liverpool Crown Court on January 3, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones, of Blackgate Lane, Tarleton, was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison on Friday (January 26).

He was also disqualified from driving for five years, with an extended period of four years and 10 months.

He must do an extended retest before he can drive again.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Eve Johnson, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: "Glyn Jones had been told on several occasions over a number of years that his eyesight wasn’t good enough to drive, yet he continued to do so despite these warnings.

"He also lied to his insurers, the DVLA and the police about his eyesight issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His lies and recklessness caused the tragic deaths of Mary Cunningham and Grace Foulds, which have left their families devastated. He has shown no remorse at all for what happened on that day.

"He had no right to be behind a wheel and has now been jailed for what he did.