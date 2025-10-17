An 80-year-old man has been charged with 35 sexual offences spanning over 20 years.

The allegations against David Preedy, 80, of Park Avenue, Burnley, occurred between 2001 and this year, said Lancashire Police.

They relate to two youths, both male, with the youngest aged 13 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Among the offences Preedy has been charged with are:

- Indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14

- Indecent assault on a man aged 16 or over

- Sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 17

- Paying for the sexual services of a boy aged 16 to 17

- Sexual assault on a male

Preedy is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court on October 31.