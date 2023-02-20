Leigh Pilkington, 47, approached the boys – one just eight years old – and began filming them while they were playing in a stream at Huncoat Greenway in Accrington on October 2 last year.

Asking them if they wanted to make some money, Pilkington told them to take their shoes off and stand in the stream for a “YouTube dare”.

After giving one of the boys £1.50, Pilkington then told them to take off their T-shirts and lie in the water, which they did.

He offered to pay them money to strip naked for a "YouTube dare"

Pilkington then gave one of the boys £5, before telling the pair to take their pants off and sit in the water. The boys were reluctant to do this, but Pilkington responded by ordering them to get naked.

The boys began to panic with one describing himself as “shaking and unable to move”. Pilkington was at that point disturbed by a dog walker and left the area.

He was later identified by police and his mobile phone was seized.

Although Pilkington had deleted the video from Huncoat Greenway, officers were able to recover two videos of a third boy filmed elsewhere in Accrington.

In the video Pilkington dares the boy to take his shoes off and dance for money. After the boy did this, Pilkington is seen thanking him and handing him two £1 coins.

During the second video, which was filmed a short time later, Pilkington asks the victim to take his top off and dance again, which he does.

Pilkington then tells the child to “drop his trousers”, which he refuses to do.

The 47-year-old pervert then tries to convince him by offering to give him £20 but again the boy refuses. Pilkington then gives him £10 and leaves the area.

After extensive work, officers identified the child as attending a local primary school.

Police say Pilkington did not know any of his victims. They have all since received support from specially-trained officers.

During a search of Pilkington’s home, police found a wicker clothing basket filled with children’s clothes including a brownies and rainbows top, despite there being no children living at the home.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Pilkington, of Walton Street, Accrington, was charged with three counts of inciting a boy under 13 to engage in a sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to all three offences and was jailed for 40 months.

Pilkington was also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to sign the Sex Offender Register for life.

DC Claire Slater, of East CID, said: “Pilkington approached the first two victims while they were out playing with their toys in a river and instantly began to film them.

"He sought to gain their trust by giving them money and offering them false opportunities of starring on a YouTube channel all the while obtaining footage of them to selfishly obtain sexual gratification.

“Thankfully, the victims of the two separate incidents realised something was seriously wrong when Pilkington began asking them to strip naked and none of them gave in to his perverted demands.

“I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to Pilkington. The court order means that his access to children will be limited following his release from prison and that he will be monitored by the authorities for the remainder of his life.

“This was a harrowing investigation, and I would like to thank all the officers involved for not only helping to sensitively identify the third victim but for also compiling the evidence which led to a dangerous offender being put before the courts.