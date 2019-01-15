Lancashire murder investigation launched after body of woman, 40, is found

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Lancashire.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 7.13pm yesterday after the body of a woman had been found at an address in Marlborough Street, Burnley.

The woman, Leanne Unsworth (pictured), 40, was found inside an address on Marlborough Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed she suffered serious head injuries, said police.

Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT,) said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with Leanne’s family and friends at this incredibly sad and difficult time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are on with a number of lines of enquiry.

“We currently believe this was a targeted attack and we have a team of officers working on tracing who was responsible for Leanne’s death.

“If you have any information or saw anyone in or around the area acting suspiciously, particularly between the hours of 5pm and 7pm, please get in touch.”

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 1155 of January 14th. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Residents reacted with shock to the news that a woman had been murdered at her home in Burnley Wood.

Police confirmed they had launched a murder investigation and were still searching for the suspected killer this morning.

Specialist crime scene officers could be seen going in and out of the house this morning while a tent was erected outside the front door.

Neighbours living nearby said police officers began knocking on their doors around 8pm last night.

An upstairs window at the house had been smashed.

Staff at Whitfords Caravan Centre, which is directly behind Marlborough Street, said police had asked to look at the business's CCTV.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: "The area has really gone downhill in recent years. It used to be nice but there are some rough people living around here now. It's terrible to hear what happened. I feel very sorry for anyone affected."

A veteran Burnley Wood councillor urged residents to stay vigilant and safe following news of the brutal murder.

Liberal Democrat Jeff Sumner said he was was saddened to hear of the news that a 40-year-old woman had been found dead at a house in Marlborough Street on Monday evening.

The former Mayor of Burnley said: "My thoughts are with the family of the victim. It is terribly sad news. I hope the police catch the suspect quickly and he is dealt with appropriately by the courts.

"There have been a lot of burglaries and anti-social behaviour in the area recently but this is altogether more serious. I would urge residents to be vigilant and stay safe."

