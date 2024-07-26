Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was shot dead in a field in Lancashire.

An investigation is underway after police received a report of shots being fire shortly after 4.55pm in a field off Pinfold Lane in Scarisbrick yesterday.

Officers attended and found that a 75-year-old man had suffered a suspected gunshot injury.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man from Scarisbrick has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police said a shotgun was recovered from the scene.

Detectives and CSI officers were called to the scene off Pinfold Lane in Scarisbrick - between Ormskirk and Southport - yesterday afternoon | Google

Det. Ch. Insp. Andy Fallows said: “A man has very sadly lost his life as a result of this, and we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what led to his death.

“We know that this news may sound concerning to the Scarisbrick community, but we want to reassure everyone that it is being treated as an isolated incident.

“Both parties are known to each other, and we aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“This is where I now appeal to you, the public, to ask that if you have any information, saw or heard anything suspicious or have dashcam footage from the Pinfold Lane area of Scarisbrick yesterday between 12pm and 5:30pm, to please get in contact.”

Detectives and CSI officers were seen working in the field - between Ormskirk and Southport - yesterday afternoon.

A white forensics tent was erected near a tractor in the middle of the field where the body was reportedly found.

An ambulance was also in attendance but it’s believed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.