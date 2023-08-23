Samuel Owen Strickland, who is currently a deputy ward manager at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, reported himself to the governing body and a hearing was held earlier this month to decide his fitness to practice.

"Swerving all over the road”

An NMC hearing heard that on March 10, 2022 at Blackpool Magistrates Court, Mr Strickland was convicted of driving a motor vehicle on a road while more than 3.5 times over the drink-drive limit.

Samuel Strickland appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court and was later dealt with by the NMC.

He recorded 123 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The incident had occured in the early hours of January 15, 2022. Mr Strickland was stopped by the police, with the initial report stating he “swerving all over the road" and initially failed to stop for the police before being brought to a stop using a police stinger.

What punishment did the court hand out?

Mr Strickland pleaded guilty to one offence of excess alcohol and was sentenced to an eight-week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was disqualified from driving for three years, ordered to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement within the 12 month supervision period and pay a victim surcharge of £128 as well as prosecution costs of £85.

Why did the NMC get involved?

While registered with the NMC, it is required that nurses uphold the reputation of their profession at all times, and to achieve this must “keep to the laws of the country in which you are practising.”

As such, his fitness to practice was brought into question.

What did the NMC say?

A hearing report states that by receiving a conviction for driving under the influence and allegations of refusing to stop for police, Mr Strickland “brought the nursing profession into disrepute, and breached fundamental tenets of the profession by risking harm to the public and failing to promote public confidence in the profession”.

The aggrevating factors were “an extremely high reading of blood alcohol whilst driving” and “bad driving”.

However, the panel said that Mr Strickland “has displayed considerable insight throughout his selfreferral, showing remorse for his actions. He recognises that it was irresponsible and the potential danger to himself and others.

"He states that he continues to attend local meetings on alcohol misuse as well as self-referring to occupational health for assistance, a referral that he made on 30 January 2022.”

He has been practising as a registered nurse without restrictions since the incidents with no further concerns raised about his nursing practice.

The panel was of the view that there is a low risk of repetition in this case and Mr Strickland does not pose a risk of harm to the public.

Sanction

The panel decided to make a caution order for a period of three years.

