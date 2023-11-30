Two men who brandished replica guns in a "Wild West" street fight have been jailed by a judge in Preston.

The pair appeared with three others at the city's Crown Court following a terrifying clash between two groups on a quiet residential street in broad daylight.

Adrian Preston, 39, and 30-year-old Ashley Steele both admitted possessing imitation firearms along with charges of violent disorder.

Preston was sent to prison for two years three months by Judge Simon Medland KC. Steele was given two years.

The fight took place in this residential street.

The three others in the dock - brothers Paul, Danny and David Stafford - also admitted their part in the fracas.

Paul Stafford, 30, was jailed for 12 months for violent disorder. His two brothers Danny, 33, and 28-year-old David were both given six months, suspended for 18 months, for affray.

The sentences brought gasps from a public gallery packed with the men’s family and friends.

Before sentencing Judge Medland told them the incident had "comparable scenes with the Wild West."

He described it as "substantial and prolonged serious public order" in quiet public streets and in full view of residents on a sunny afternoon.

"This sort of behaviour where people resort to violence is the sort of thing that degrades people's lives.

"The message must be understood clearly. The courts cannot stand by and facilitate behaviour of this sort in any circumstances and sentences of necessity must follow."

The court heard that the two groups clashed one afternoon on Rothesay Road in Blackburn. CCTV footage was played in court showing how the incident unfolded.

Both Preston, of Raven Road, Blackburn, and Steele, from Oban Drive, Blackburn, were seen brandishing guns, although they were later found to be imitation weapons.

In Preston's case Judge Medland told him that he had reduced his sentence to a total of 27 months because of his guilty plea and the fact that the case had taken more than two years to come to court.

He similarly reduced Steele's sentence and knocked off a further three months because his involvement with a firearm was "less serious" - he claimed he had only picked it up after disarming another man in the fight.

In the case of Paul Stafford, of Ailsa Road, Blackburn, Judge Medland said the starting point for his violent conduct charge should have been two years, but he was given a reduction of 25 per cent for pleading guilty and a further six months off for the trial delay, making 12 months in all.