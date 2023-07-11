News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire man who used dark web to import Class A drugs caught after FBI tip off

A man has been jailed after he was caught using the dark web to import Class A drugs to Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

Wayne Withers, 47, used the dark web to import Class A drugs to addresses across Blackpool.

He became known to the police in 2021 after data provided by the FBI showed he had been using the marketplace ‘AlphaBay’ to source his drugs.

Withers paid for the drugs using cryptocurrency in an attempt to conceal his identity.

Wayne Withers was jailed for three years after he was caught using the dark web to import Class A drugsWayne Withers was jailed for three years after he was caught using the dark web to import Class A drugs
Withers, of Scorton Avenue, Blackpool pleaded guilty to using the dark web to import Class A drugs.

He was jailed for three years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, June 27.

Constable Patrick Boardman from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “Working with the FBI and the NCA, we were able to gather evidence against Withers which was so damning that he pled guilty to the offences earlier this year.

“Targeting the supply and distribution of controlled drugs across the North West remains an absolute priority for the NWROCU and our partners.

“Drugs, money and violence all go hand-in-hand. The NCA and regional organised crime units will continue to work together to stop organised criminals profiting from the importation and supply of drugs.”