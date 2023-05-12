Lancashire man wanted as part of police investigation into an assault, threats and criminal damage
A public appeal has been launched by Lancashire Police to help find a wanted man.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th May 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:15 BST
Liam O’Connor is wanted by police as part of an investigation into assault, threats and criminal damage
The 26-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build.
He has long brown hair and a brown beard and moustache in the picture shared by police.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.