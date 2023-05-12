News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

Lancashire man wanted as part of police investigation into an assault, threats and criminal damage

A public appeal has been launched by Lancashire Police to help find a wanted man.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th May 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:15 BST

Liam O’Connor is wanted by police as part of an investigation into assault, threats and criminal damage

The 26-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Blackpool man admits having sex with child but denies rape charges
Have you seen Liam O’Connor? Police want to find him as part of an investigation into assault, threats and criminal damage (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Liam O’Connor? Police want to find him as part of an investigation into assault, threats and criminal damage (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Liam O’Connor? Police want to find him as part of an investigation into assault, threats and criminal damage (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

He has long brown hair and a brown beard and moustache in the picture shared by police.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.