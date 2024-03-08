Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been jailed for 14 years for historic sexual offences.

Peter Waring, from Clitheroe, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court last Friday after he pleaded guilty to 12 separate charges.

The offences were against five female victims, all aged 16 and under, spanning three decades between 1973 and 2007.

Waring was jailed for 14 years and will be subject to a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order upon his release.

Det Sgt Sam Prickett said: "I want to thank all five victims in this case for their bravery in coming forward and speaking to us about these crimes.

"By speaking out, even after so many years, they have made sure this man is put behind bars where he can't hurt anyone else.

"I hope any women out there who think we won't take their report seriously because years have passed will see this result and know they can still speak to us."

For advice about sexual offences, visit https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/

To report a crime, please call 101 or report online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.