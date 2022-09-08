News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire man jailed at Preston Magistrates for phoning woman in breach of restraining order

A Lancashire man has been jailed for phoning a woman in breach of a restraining order placed against him.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:49 pm

29-year-old Shaun David Michael Savage, of Barepot, Workington, Cumbria pleaded guilty to three charges at Preston Magistrates Court on August 22.

Savage faced two charges for calling a female victim twice, in Lostock Hall on August 1 and 18, and a third charge for attempting to call this female victim in Bamber Bridge on July 27 and August 19 .

He was prohibited from making these calls by a restraining order under section 360 of the Sentencing Act 2020, imposed by Lancashire Magistrates Court in September 2021.

Savage committed the offences whilst already under a suspended 12 month sentence.

Savage’s two calls were contrary to section 363(1) and (2) of the Sentencing Act 2020, whilst the attempted calls were contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981 and section 363(1) and (2) of the Sentencing Act 2020.

He was committed to prison for 26 weeks, on top of the six weeks he had previously been given.