Lancashire man Geza Tarjanyi denies damaging Health Secretary Sajid Javid's home in alleged anti-vaccine protest
A Lancashire man has denied intending to cause criminal damage to Health Secretary Sajid Javid's home in an alleged anti-vaccine protest
Geza Tarjanyi, of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested outside the Health Secretary's address in Fulham, west London, on January 3.
The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday (February 1) to having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.
He is accused of taking "spray adhesive" and a "number of posters" to Mr Javid's residence on January 3 in order to "destroy or damage" the property, the court heard.
A video posted online on the day of the alleged incident appeared to show a man delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to the Cabinet minister's home.
Tarjanyi, who attended the court with a number of supporters, was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on October 31.
