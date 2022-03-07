Lancashire man charged with rape after woman sexually assaulted and attacked with weapon in Accrington
A man has been charged by police after a woman was subjected to a serious sexual assault in Accrington.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 4:19 pm
A woman was attacked with a weapon and subjected to a serious sexual assault in the town at around 10.25am on February 28, police said.
A man in his 50s was arrested later the same day.
Mark Yeates, 51, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, was later charged with charged with rape, assault and false imprisonment.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Blackburn magistrates on Monday morning (March 7).