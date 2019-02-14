Lancashire man banned from pub after performing lewd act in front of staff

Have your say

A Lancashire man has been banned from a pub in Blackburn after performing a lewd act in front of staff.

Harley Whitehead, from Waddington near Clitheroe, allegedly performed a sex act on himself at the Bees Knees pub in Blackburn town centre on Friday, February 8.

Staff and customers were horrified when they a man performing a lewd act on himself in the Bees Knees pub in Blackburn.

Staff at the town centre pub said they witnessed the 29-year-old perform the act in one of the pub's booths, in full view of horrified customers.

Whitehead appeared before Blackburn magistrates on Wednesday, February 13 where he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing his genitals and using threatening behaviour.

The court heard how Whitehead had become aggressive after staff confronted him and asked him to leave.

Magistrates were told how Whitehead tried to punch door staff as he was ejected from the pub.

Lynn Sayers, prosecuting, said: "Staff saw him masturbating in one of the booths. A female member of staff described it as repulsive and disgusting.”

He has been remanded on bail as a pre-sentence report is prepared.

A bail condition stipulates that Whitehead must not enter the Bees Knees, where he has already been banned by management.