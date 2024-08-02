Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man accused of stabbing his wife to death as she pushed her baby in a pram along a city street has denied murder.

Habibur Masum, 26, is accused of fatally stabbing Kulsuma Akter, 27, in Bradford on April 6.

Ms Akter was attacked in broad daylight as she pushed her baby in Bradford city centre at about 3.20pm.

Habibur Masum is accused of stabbing his wife to death as she pushed her baby in a pram

Emergency services were called, but Ms Akter was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her baby was unharmed.

Hasum, of Burnley, was arrested by police three days later.

Appearing at Bradford Crown court on July 25, Masum entered not guilty pleas to six offences including murder, stalking, common assault and making a threat to kill.

Ms Akter was attacked in broad daylight as she pushed her baby in Bradford city centre | Newsquest / SWNS

The court heard he is alleged to have assaulted his wife on consecutive days in November last year and to have made a threat to kill her on November 24.

He is also accused of tracing her movements and locating her a safe house, sending her photographs of the area and loitering in the area of her temporary residence.

Masum, who was assisted by an interpreter during the brief hearing, denied being in possession of a knife in Wigan Street on the day of the alleged murder.

CCTV image of Habibur Masum | West Yorkshire Police / SWNS

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Rose remanded Masum back into custody until a further hearing which is due to take place on September 27.

Judge Rose told him: “You will be brought to court for that hearing.

“If you choose not to attend, the hearing will go ahead without you. You are now remanded into custody until the 27th of September.”

Masum’s trial has already been fixed to start on December 2 this year.