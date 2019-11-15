Lancashire family's delight as their stolen pug puppy 'Indie' is returned

A family has expressed its delight after their stolen pug puppy was reunited with her owners.

Indie, the four-month-old canine, was returned to her home in Standish on Thursday night.

Indie the pug

The much-loved pup was taken in the early hours of Tuesday morning along with a BMW M2 car.

The theft was so devastating for her owners David and Natalie Taylor that they offered a £5,000 cash reward for Indie’s safe return.

It was bumped-up to £7,500 on Wednesday after no sightings of Indie were reported.

But as it looked increasingly likely that David and Natalie would never see their beloved pup ever again, a miracle happened and Indie was brought back home by an anonymous source.

Her return has been met with unbridled joy in the Taylor household.

David and Natalie said: “We have found our baby dog! We are absolutely over the moon I cannot thank people enough for their support. She was handed over by an anonymous source! God bless.

“We’re honestly so relieved to have her back home, we thought we’d lost her forever. We’ve had so many sleepless nights worrying and wondering where she could be, and if we’d ever see her again, so we can’t express how happy we are.”