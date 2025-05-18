An arrest has been made after two PCSOs were assaulted in a Lancashire estate.

Police say the incident in Clayton Brook comes amid a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Police are increasing patrols in the Clayton Brook area of Lancashire | Chorley Police

Sgt Harrison wrote on the Chorley Police Facebook page: “Recently we have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Clayton Brook area.

“This includes the use of off-road bikes, general foul and abusive language in public and abuse towards officers attending the area.

“As such we have increased our patrols to tackle these issues and reassure the law-abiding members of the public that we will take action against anyone behaving in such a manner.

He continued: “Unfortunately, on Thursday, May 15 two PCSOs were assaulted in the area.

“As a result, on Friday, May 16 we arrested a 17-year-old for the offences. He has since been released under investigation.

“Our officers do not come to work to be assaulted and to be insulted when they are trying their best to keep the local community safe.

“Rest assured we will be taking positive action against such offences.

“If you know of any information or anyone involved in ASB or criminality n your area then you can contact crime stoppers, phone 101 or report the matter online.”