Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday, Lancashire Police officers signalled for a Volkswagen Passat to stop in Nelson, having noticed it was speeding.

The driver then failed to do so – leading police on a pursuit, reaching speeds over double the speed limit on a 30mph road, before travelling at up to 120 mph on the M65.

A 27-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of five driving offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was safely brought to a stop, and a 27-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.