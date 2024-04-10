Lancashire driver who took police on a 120mph speed chase on the M65 arrested for five offences
On Tuesday, Lancashire Police officers signalled for a Volkswagen Passat to stop in Nelson, having noticed it was speeding.
The driver then failed to do so – leading police on a pursuit, reaching speeds over double the speed limit on a 30mph road, before travelling at up to 120 mph on the M65.
The car was safely brought to a stop, and a 27-year-old man from Nelson was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.
He has since been released under investigation.