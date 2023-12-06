Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Swann, 68, is wanted for being in breach of his sex offenders’ notification requirements and police say he could be in Blackpool.

He was last living in Accrington and has failed to register a new address within three days.

He has links to Accrington, Blackpool, Preston and the Fylde area.

Swann is 5ft 10, of medium build, with short greying hair, stubble and blue eyes. He speaks with a Cockney accent.