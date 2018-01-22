Lancashire court listings - Monday, January 22, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Preston’s courts.

Notorious thief had haul of accessories

A known thief has been jailed for 12 weeks after pleading guilty to going equipped for theft, after being caught with suspicious items.

Christopher Edmund Richardson, of Barbon Place, Lancaster, also admitted charges of driving while disqualified and driving while uninsured on the same date, during a court hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard on December 17 last year, the 21-year-old defendant was found in possession of items including torches, screwdrivers, gloves, and socks, along with a metal bar.

Police deemed were going to be used to commit a string of theft offences.

The bench said the matter was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending, which includes thefts.

Richardson was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge,

Anti-fracking sisters in court

Two sister involved in the anti-fracking movement have been found guilty of offences against police officers after a trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Elouise Taylor-Farley, 24, of the New Hope Community Camp on Preston New Road, Blackpool, was convicted of assaulting a police officer on June 13 at Little Plumpton.

The 24-year-old was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Her sibling Isobelle Taylor-Farley, of the same address, was found guilty of wilfully obstructing a female officer on the same date.

The bench discharged the 18-year-old, originally from Bolton, conditionally for 12 months.

She was also ordered her to pay a £20 surcharge.

Court snaps

Alexander Francis Swales, 25, Grizedale Crescent, Preston, must take part in a probation programme, pay £100 compensation, and was banned from driving for four months after admitting resisting a PC, and driving while disqualified and uninsured

Lisa Callaghan, 31, of Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was found guilty of having no road tax and must pay a £660 fine, £20 back duty, and £85 costs.

Raymond William Robinson, 40, of The Paddock, Fulwood, Preston, was given six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing whiskey and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Nasima Aktar Raifa, 33, of Woodville Road, Penwortham, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £180 fine, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Bonnell, 22, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting possessing a large silver kitchen knife in public and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Mateusz Guca, 25, of Mainway, Lancaster, must do 200 hours unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gourpeaj Singh, 39, of Ashfield Road, Chorley, was bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months after admitting breaching the peace.

Aiden James Day, 30, of Carlisle Street, Preston, must do 180 hours of unpaid work after admitting assaulting a man and stealing whiskey, and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Michael Gillibrand, 24, of Ashtree Grove, Penwortham, was given a two year road ban and curfew after admitting drink driving and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.