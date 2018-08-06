Lancashire court listings - Monday, Aug 6, 2018

Have your say

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Coach jailed for sex abuse of boys

Latest court news

A former football coach has been jailed for five years for sexually assaulting seven boys in the 1980s.

Anthony Pickering, aged 56, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.

Pickering was convicted by a jury of ten counts of indecent assault committed whilst he was a football coach at a youth football team in the Windermere area. His offending came to light when one of his victims disclosed what had happened to him to police in 2016.

DI Helen Curme, South Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team, said: “I commend the victims who were brave enough to report the offences against them and see this through the judicial process.

“Pickering abused his position as a youth football coach to sexually assault young boys.

“I am glad that he has been brought to justice for his crimes.”

Man banned from town centre

Blackpool man David Russell McGreevy, pictured, has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order by Blackpool Police prohibiting him from entering Blackpool town centre.

It comes after police revealed he has been “causing distress to many people and businesses” in Blackpool through “persistent and aggressive harassment of members of the public alongside repeated disorderly behaviour” in recent months.

He has also been banned from begging anywhere in Blackpool.

Residents, visitors and businesses are advised to contact police on 101 if they come across McGreevy breaching this Order, which is a criminal offence and can result in arrest and prosecution.

Court snaps

Ian Mourice Burrow, 58, of Holmes Meadow, Leyland, was fined £440 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance and licence.

He also had to pay £85 court costs and £44 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with eight points.

The offence occurred in Fox Lane, Leyland, on November 10.

Petar Boykov, 37, of Ruskin Avenue, Leyland, was fined £400 by Chorley magistrates for driving without valid insurance.

He also had to pay £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points.

The offence happened in Dunmore Street, Preston, on October 10.

Ionut Daniel Dumitresco, 32, of Frederick Street, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for six months by Chorley magistrates for two speeding offences.

He was fined £130 for driving at a speed exceeding 30mph in New Hall Lane, Preston, on September 10 and was fined £133 for driving at a speed exceeding 50mph in Southport New Road, Tarleton, on October 29.

He had to pay £85 court costs and his licence was endorsed with three points.

Jason Thompson, 49, of Harpers Lane, Chorley, was fined £120 by Chorley magistrates for driving without insurance.He had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. His record was endorsed with six points.

The offence occurred on the M6 near Preston on March 31.

Adrian Banuta, 60, of Mayfield Road, Chorley, was fined £440 by Preston magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £44 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with five points. The offence occurred in Bengal Street, Chorley, on November 23.