Lancashire court listings - May 28, 2018

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

‘Poisoned sausage’ threat leads to jail

A man who threatened to kill a woman’s dog by “feeding it a poisoned sausage” and wringing its neck has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Lee Michael McGonnell, of Beecham Street, Morecambe, assaulted the woman in Lancaster on Christmas Day, Preston Magistrates’ heard.

On April 2 he damaged her door causing £800 damage.

The bench said he had similar convictions, that it was an “ongoing campaign” and his victims were “vulnerable”.

McGonnell admits criminal damage and assault.

The 29-year-old defendant also admits a charge of causing the woman to fear violence by making the threats about her dog while she was walking it, and by banging on her fence and threatening to wreck her garden.

The court has imposed a restraining order to protect his victim.

Motorist admits fleeing the scene

A man who fled the scene of a road accident has appeared in court.

Sean Palmer, 53, of Tulketh Crescent, Preston, was involved in a collision on Lentworth Drive in Lancaster on December 18 last year, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

His car crashed into a Ford Fiesta which was parked and stationary, but Palmer failed to stop, despite extensive damage to both cars.

The 53-year-old defendant was ordered to pay a £240 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting failing to stop after an accident.

He was also disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

On the same date he admits a further charge of driving without due care and attention.

Court snaps

Daniel Marc Lane, 28, of Joe Lane, Catterall, Garstang, was banned for three years after admitting drug driving and must pay a £277 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nathan Marsden, 28, of Globe Drive, Morecambe, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and must pay a £60 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Thomas Easton Neilson, 47, of The Crescent, Freckleton, near Preston, was banned from driving for nine months and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs after being found guilty of having no insurance.

Scott Craig Wareing, 33, of Crossgill Place, Lancaster, was given a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour and criminal damage and must pay £300 compensation, and £85 costs.

Louis Simmons 32, of Claremont Crescent, Morecambe, was jailed for 28 days after admitting stealing a T shirt within days of being released from prison and must pay £11 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Nevitt, 65, of Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster, was given an alcohol treatment order and restraining order after admitting harassing a woman in Morecambe, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jamie Thomas Fear, 27, of Thonock Road, Morecambe, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting causing a woman actual bodily harm within six weeks of receiving a suspended sentence order in a Spanish court relating to the same victim.

Liam Lewis Patterson, 53, of Belgrave Court, Oldham, was ordered to take part in a relationships probation programme after admitting assaulting a woman in Preston, and must pay a £50 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs.