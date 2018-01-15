Lancashire court listings - January 15, 2018

Here is the latest round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

READ MORE: Police release name of dead man, while two arrested released on bail

Prison smuggler is jailed over drugs

A woman who smuggled drugs into a Lancashire jail has been caged for nine months.

Nina Chakrabarty, 28, of Cornbrook Park Road, Manchester, tried to bring cannabis and a psychoactive substance into HMP Wymott, on Ulnes Walton Lane, on June 13 last year, Preston Crown Court was told.

The 28-year-old defendant later pleaded guilty to trying to convey an illegal item into a prison.

Recorder Katherine Pierpoint said only an immediate custodial sentence was justified to mark the seriousness of the offence.

Legislation under the Serious Crime Act 2015 makes it a crime to throw any object into a prison.

Nick Hardwick, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, stated in September 2015 two-thirds of prisons reported having a “significant issue” with psychoactive substances.

READ MORE: All the latest from court here

Dangerous driver in rural villages

A drink driver who drove dangerously through several rural villages near Chorley has narrowly avoided jail.

Stafford Andrew Millercrook, of Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton, Chorley, pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving at Preston Crown Court, following an incident in November.

The court heard the 30-year-old drove a blue Ford Fiesta from Towngate onto The Green in Eccleston village, Langton Brow in Charnock Richards, Mill Lane towards Euxton and ending on Sandringham Drive in Brinscall, Chorley.

He was given a 10-month jail term suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work and £250 costs.

Recorder Michael Hayton QC imposed a three-year ban and a re-test.

Court snaps

Alan Tipping, 48, of Woodcock Estate, Lostock Hall, was banned for 18 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Louise King, 42, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing four Yankee candles and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Angela Craigie, 42, of Newark Place, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing four jumpers, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tracey Thompson, 48, Hawkswood, Eccleston, Chorley, was discharged for six months after admitting being drunk and disorderly, and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Anthony Speariett, 33, of Churchill Road, Fulwood, was given six weeks in prison suspended for a year after admitting three counts of stealing televisions from Asda and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Lewis Heyes, 24, of Shelley Close, Chorley, was banned for 16 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £400 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Susan Joyce, 35, of Old Market Court, Morecambe, was given 10 penalty points after admitting drug driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mary Armstrong, 58, of Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Harry Hough, 41, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing four Yankee candles and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Oliver Rigby, 25, of Norris Street, Preston, admits assaulting a man and must pay £50 compensation.