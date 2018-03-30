Lancashire court listings - Friday, March 30, 2018

Here is the latest court round-up from Preston's courts.

Man admits harassing woman

Alexander McIver, 19, of Moneyclose Grove, Heysham, near Lancaster was sent to a young offender’s institute for 18 weeks after admitting harassing a Preston woman with 108 voicemails and phone calls.

He was given a restraining order by Preston Magistrates’ Court after admitting a course of conduct between September and October last year.The court said it was aggravated by his record.

College for shoplifter

Kieron Brannon, 32, of Tulketh Road, Ashton, Preston, had his sentence deferred to April 19 after admitting stealing a food mixer - on magistrates’ orders that he attends college.

Man was disorderly

Kryzysztof Olejnik, 33, of Ravenswood, Ribbleton, Preston, was ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Rigby Street, Preston.

Man who had cocaine

Gavin Harrup, 33, of Lark Hill Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting possessing cocaine, and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs, Preston magistrates ruled.

Drink driver in road ban

Stephen Moore, 43, of Studholme Avenue, Penwortham, was banned for a year after admitting drink driving and must pay a £140 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gardening centre theft

Sandra Jones, 54, of Bristol Avenue, Leyland, must pay £400 compensation after admitting stealing a laptop from Duxbury’s Garden Centre.

Women assaulted

Biser Kochev, 26, of Heathfield Drive, Preston, must do 150 hours unpaid work after admitting two counts of assault and must pay £450 compensation, a £56 surcharge and £262 costs.

Drink drive prosecution

Charlotte Louise Hindley, of Cowling Brow, Chorley, was banned from driving for a year after admitting drink driving.

The 24-year-old was ordered to pay a £110 fine, a £30 victim surcharge, and £85 prosecution costs, the bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court ruled.

Insurance flout case

Stephen Bates, 45, of Parkside, Lea, Preston, was found guilty of failing to meet road insurance requirements and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ban for drink driver

Usman Ahmed, 25, of Gaskell Street, Chorley, was banned for a year after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Drink driver gets banned

James Anderson, 27, of St Anthony’s Road, Preston, was banned for a year afetr admitting drink driving and must pay a £255 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.