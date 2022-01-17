Lancashire council leaders condemn Blackburn man's "act of hate, violence and terror" in Texas
Lancashire council leaders have condemned a Blackburn man's "act of hate, violence and terror" at a synagogue in Texas, which saw him shot dead by the FBI at the weekend.
Malik Faisal Akram, 44, has been identified as the armed hostage taker killed after a 10 hour standoff with US law enforcement at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday (January 15).
Akram is said to have demanded the release of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan, and is currently in prison in Texas.
US President Joe Biden declared the incident “an act of terror” and UK counter-terrorism police are now working with US authorities on the investigation.
The four hostages held at the Texan synagogue were unharmed.
Counter Terror Policing North West have confirmed that two teenagers were arrested in Manchester on Sunday (January 16) in connection with the incident.
FBI agents are expected to visit England today to further investigate Akram's motives for the attack.
Leader of Blackburn Council, Coun Mohammed Khan, has released a statement condemning the 44-year-old's "act of hate, violence and terror".
He said: "Official information is now coming through from Texas and along with other agencies we are giving every help and assistance to the investigation.
"Our thoughts are with everybody affected.
"In Blackburn we firmly stand by the belief that no community should live in fear for its safety as they go about practising their religious beliefs or identity.
"We stand in solidarity in condemning this act of hate, violence and terror."
The Lancashire Council of Mosques, which represents over 100 mosques across Lancashire, also expressed its shock at the events in Texas.
A spokesman for the LCM said: "We are shocked by the news of events at Texas synagogue. LCM condemns the acts of any individual who threatens or takes innocent life."
