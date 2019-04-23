Lancashire Christians and Muslims stand united in condemning religiously motivated terror attacks in Sri Lanka

Faith leaders in Lancashire have come together to condemn the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

The Anglican/Muslim Forum of Lancashire, which seeks to promote understanding and respect between Muslims and Christians in the county, condemned the atrocity and called for all faiths to unite in rejecting extremism.

The Easter Sunday attacks left more than 300 people dead in a wave of bombings targeting Christian worshippers in the island nation.

"The attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday at churches and hotels are a terrible crime against worshippers and holiday makers on this Christian holy day", said a spokesman for the interfaith forum.

"We stand united in condemning this horrific atrocity.

"We pray for those who have been injured and killed, and for the police and security forces to keep people safe.

"We call for everyone of faith or no faith to continually work for peace in our society.

A vigil will be held in Preston to mourn the lives of more than 300 people killed in terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

Preston Faith Forum are inviting people to join them at the vigil in Flag Market at 6pm tonight (Tuesday, April 23).