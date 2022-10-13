Steven Duxbury, who pleaded guilty to exposure and sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13 is already subject to a sexual harm prevention order to prevent reoffending.

The court heard that the 12-year-old victim, having finished school, had been in Blackburn Market hall on 17 June 2022 at around 3.40pm when she saw Duxbury committing a sexual act whilst looking at her.

The child burst into tears and alerted her Mum to what was happening, security officers were then called and detained Duxbury until the police arrived.

Blackburn child sex offender, Steven Duxbury, received his jail sentence at Preston Crown Court.

Preston Crown Court heard that the 12-year-old girl was devastated by what she saw.

In her victim impact statement, she said: “I feel like my trust in adult men has been damaged. I have been having nightmares and I have been waking up screaming.”

Duxbury, who is a convicted sex offender, admitted to the offences in an interview, claiming he had lost control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sazeeda Ismail, Senior Crown prosecutor for CPS North West said: “Duxbury subjected a 12-year-old child to his sickening behaviour for his own sexual gratification.

"The CPS is committed to bringing sex offenders to justice. I would like to thank the child and her mother for coming forward and reporting this incident.