Lancashire boy, 17, seriously injured after being attacked by group of 30 youths

Police were called to Hermitage Road just before 9pm on Friday (August 6) after the teenager was attacked by the group, near to an old paper mill.

The boy suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening, but detectives say his injuries as "very nasty" and "could have easily proved to be fatal".

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of GBH. They have since been released on bail.

Lancashire Police said its officers and a police dog recovered weapons close to the scene, which are believed to have been used in the attack.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and anybody with information or mobile phone footage as the force seeks to identify all those involved in the vicious assault.

DC Alyson Richards, of East CID, said: "This was a shocking and cowardly attack which has left the teenage victim with some very nasty injuries. Although already serious, they could have easily proved to be fatal.

"Our enquiries are very much ongoing and reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.

"We understand footage of the attack is being shared locally. We encourage the public not the share the footage but to forward it onto Lancashire Police instead."

Anyone with information, mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1488 of August 6, 2021.

Alternatively, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/Anyone with any information can complete an online reporting form at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or by calling 101.