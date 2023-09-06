Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fire, which broke out on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, razed the dilapidated wooden hut to the ground.

Four fire engines battled the flames for more than two hours, closing a large section of School Lane.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire on August 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After bringing the blaze under control, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported their suspicions to police and an investigation began try and find those responsible.

Today Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the fire was still being treated as arson.

Lancashire Police said: “This is still under investigation.”

No information has been issued on whether any arrests have been made.

The site as it looks in September 2023.

What has been planned for the site?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, plans to demolish the wooden hut and build a community hub in its place, were approved by South Ribble Borough Council.

The new single-storey building is set to be open from 8am to 9pm seven days a week with "mixed use" over evenings and weekends.

Has the fire affected plans?

How the hut looked before the blaze

The Ladybirds site is part of the LVWRG, which owned by the Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground Trust.

The Trustee of the LVMRGT is Longton Parish Council, so the land belongs to the council as trustee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Graham Gooch, chairman of the parish council said: “The plans for the new nursery are going ahead. The fire has made no difference, except that the demolition of the old building has been made easier.”

Coun Gooch did not provide a time frame for the work to be completed.