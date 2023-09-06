News you can trust since 1886
Ladybirds fire: Update on blaze which destroyed former nursery school that educated thousands of Longton children

A fire that destroyed a former nursery school in the centre of Longton is still under investigation.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:12 BST
The fire, which broke out on the evening of Tuesday, August 15, razed the dilapidated wooden hut to the ground.

Four fire engines battled the flames for more than two hours, closing a large section of School Lane.

The fire on August 15The fire on August 15
After bringing the blaze under control, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service reported their suspicions to police and an investigation began try and find those responsible.

Today Lancashire Fire and Rescue said the fire was still being treated as arson.

Lancashire Police said: “This is still under investigation.”

No information has been issued on whether any arrests have been made.

The site as it looks in September 2023.The site as it looks in September 2023.
What has been planned for the site?

In April, plans to demolish the wooden hut and build a community hub in its place, were approved by South Ribble Borough Council.

The new single-storey building is set to be open from 8am to 9pm seven days a week with "mixed use" over evenings and weekends.

Has the fire affected plans?

How the hut looked before the blazeHow the hut looked before the blaze
The Ladybirds site is part of the LVWRG, which owned by the Longton Victory Memorial Recreation Ground Trust.

The Trustee of the LVMRGT is Longton Parish Council, so the land belongs to the council as trustee.

Councillor Graham Gooch, chairman of the parish council said: “The plans for the new nursery are going ahead. The fire has made no difference, except that the demolition of the old building has been made easier.”

Coun Gooch did not provide a time frame for the work to be completed.

Today the site is overgrown with rubble from the hut still visible.