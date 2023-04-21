News you can trust since 1886
Koi carp: Staff "devastated" after fish loved by grieving families are stolen from Chorley crematorium

Two cherished koi carp fish have been stolen from Charnock Richard Crematorium in Chorley.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The fish were reported missing from the pond on the morning of Monday, April 17, leaving crematorium staff and visitors upset.

Crematorium staff are now urging anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

Suzanne Orr, Business Leader at Charnock Richard Crematorium, expressed her deep disappointment and sadness over the incident:

Charnock Richard CrematoriumCharnock Richard Crematorium
“We are devastated by the loss of these two beautiful fish, which have been a part of our serene gardens for years. We urge anyone with information about the theft to contact the police or the crematorium team immediately.

“Koi carp fish in Asian culture symbolize strength, courage, patience, and success through perseverance. They were enjoyed very much by our visitors, old and young alike.

“Charnock Richard Crematorium is a peaceful, tranquil and safe environment for local families to come and remember their loved ones. The team at the crematorium is committed to ensuring the continued peaceful and safe environment.”

Staff say the koi carp fish, which have been a part of Charnock Richard Crematorium’s tranquil environment for several years, provided peace for those who came to remember their loved one.

Stock picture showing Koi.Stock picture showing Koi.
Stock picture showing Koi.

Koi carp facts

Koi fish were originally brought to Japan as a food source and developed by farmers who noticed their bright color patches.

The fish were brought to the worlds attention after one was given to the Japanese emperor as a gift in 1914 to grace the imperial palaces mote.

Prices vary widely, but some sell for tens of thousands of pounds.