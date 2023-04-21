The fish were reported missing from the pond on the morning of Monday, April 17, leaving crematorium staff and visitors upset.

Crematorium staff are now urging anyone with information about the theft to come forward.

Suzanne Orr, Business Leader at Charnock Richard Crematorium, expressed her deep disappointment and sadness over the incident:

Charnock Richard Crematorium

“We are devastated by the loss of these two beautiful fish, which have been a part of our serene gardens for years. We urge anyone with information about the theft to contact the police or the crematorium team immediately.

“Koi carp fish in Asian culture symbolize strength, courage, patience, and success through perseverance. They were enjoyed very much by our visitors, old and young alike.

“Charnock Richard Crematorium is a peaceful, tranquil and safe environment for local families to come and remember their loved ones. The team at the crematorium is committed to ensuring the continued peaceful and safe environment.”

Staff say the koi carp fish, which have been a part of Charnock Richard Crematorium’s tranquil environment for several years, provided peace for those who came to remember their loved one.

Stock picture showing Koi.

Koi carp facts

Koi fish were originally brought to Japan as a food source and developed by farmers who noticed their bright color patches.

The fish were brought to the worlds attention after one was given to the Japanese emperor as a gift in 1914 to grace the imperial palaces mote.