Knives and imitation gun seized following morning drug raids in Preston

These are some of the weapons seized in a drug raid in Preston earlier today.

Preston Police acquired the dangerous items in a morning raid in the Moor Nook area of Ribbleton after carrying out raids at two addresses in the estate.

Some of the seized weapons

A police spokesman revealed that while inside one of the two addresses, a number of weapons were found including numerous knives, hammers, golf clubs, a hatchet and a "very real looking imitation firearm".

They explained: "These objects were concealed within the property.

"The execution of these warrants comes as a result of the information we gather from members of the public in relation to addresses that are affecting their community the most.

"We could not have done this without your assistance."

Imitation firearm seized by police

One man was arrested. He has since been arrested without charge.

You can report information anonymously via 101 or by using our online reporting tool via Report It Online on the Lancashire Police website. You can also report it to Crimestoppers.