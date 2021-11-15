Knife crime crackdown sees 60 blades recovered from Burnley Police 'surrender bins'
Almost 60 knives have been collected from amnesty bins in Burnley today.
This week marks the start of Operation Sceptre - a national knife crime initiative.
Burnley Police officers emptied the bins and discovered 59 weapons of all shapes and sizes.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "59 knives have been recovered from our knife bins in Burnley today.
"This is part of the national knife amnesty scheme together with Operation Sceptre, which is an anti knife campaign. We have a week of action planned to target and disrupt criminals who carry weapons and violent offenders.
"We are executing warrants, targeting organized crime groups and we will be visiting numerous schools to provide education to children around the dangers of knives and violent crime."