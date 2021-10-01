Kirkham prisoner arrested in Blackpool after month on the run
A prisoner who disappeared from HMP Kirkham has been arrested in Blackpool after a month on the run.
Friday, 1st October 2021

Friday, 1st October 2021
Robert Gavin, 44, formerly of Preston, has been wanted since last month after he absconded from open prison in Kirkham.
He was considered one of Lancashire's 'Most Wanted' and was arrested as a result of Operation Hunter - a police campaign to target the county’s most wanted offenders who try to evade capture.
He was arrested at a home in Blackpool last night and is now in custody.
Lancashire Police say he will be returned to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.