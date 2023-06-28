Kerri Pegg, of Cinnamon Brow, Upholland, is accused of entering into a relationship with a prisoner and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgments and debt and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

Preston Magistrates' Court