Kirkham Prison accommodation blocks set to be demolished

According to the plans made for the Freckleton Road site, demolition of the two 46-bedroomed, two-storey modular buildings would commence on September 6 and be completed by October 29 if the proposal is accepted.

Within the documents submitted to planning officers, the proposal from the Ministry of Justice is that the two buildings will be demolished to allow for future development of the site.

Both of the blocks are vacant and the Ministry of Justice said: “The modular units are over 25 years old and are proposed to be demolished due to condition beyond repair.”

Two of the blocks are set to be razed at the Fylde prison

The blocks would be removed in sections by a mixture of hand and mechanical demolition.

Following the removal of the buildings, the site will be levelled with gravel so it can be used for future development at the prison.

Earlier this month an application to build a state-of-the-art gym with four badminton courts, a weight training room and a social area, along with five outdoor multi-use games areas, at

Kirkham Prison has been given the go-ahead by Fylde Council.

Plans were submitted in June after it was found that the old gym had deteriorated beyond any reasonable attempt to repair’.

A statement submitted on behalf of the Ministry of Justice said: “Given the position, the hangar buildings are increasingly not fit for purpose.

“The driver for the proposed development comes from the unsuitability of the existing gym, which is beyond any reasonable attempt to repair and therefore not suitable for refurbishment. This building is to be demolished... however, a gym is an essential component of the prison.”