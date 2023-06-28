A SENIOR prison manager at HMP Kirkham is due in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Kerri Pegg, Upholland, is accused of entering into a relationship with a prisoner and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgements and debt and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.