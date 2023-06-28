News you can trust since 1886
A senior manager at HMP Kirkham is to appear in court accused of relationship with inmate and accepting Mercedes gift

A SENIOR prison manager at HMP Kirkham is due in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Jun 2023, 19:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:40 BST

A SENIOR prison manager at HMP Kirkham is due in court charged with two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Kerri Pegg, Upholland, is accused of entering into a relationship with a prisoner and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare county court judgements and debt and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

She is due to appear before magistrates at Preston on Thursday (June 29).