Bars of Kinder Bueno chocolate worth £134,000 were stolen from an industrial estate in Lancashire.

The theft took place on the Gillibrands industrial estate in Skelmersdale at around 3am on March 17.

A lorry entered a business premises on the estate and hooked up a trailer containing the chocolate bars before making off.

Officers believed the lorry was taken to Simonswood, in Kirkby, Merseyside, where the stolen goods were loaded onto another vehicle.

The stolen trailer was later recovered in Rainford.

PC Holly Bennett, of Skelmersdale Police, said: “This is a significant commercial theft, and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious either in the area around the industrial estate or the area where the load has been transferred or the trailer has been abandoned to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0353 of March 17.