Kids with knives threaten Bamber Bridge leisure centre staff

Police were called to the leisure centre in Brindle Road, next to Withy Grove Park, at around 9pm on Monday (October 25) after reports of children climbing onto the roof.

But before officers arrived, staff confronted the youngsters about their behaviour - only to have kitchen knives pulled on them.

Lancashire Police said the knives have been seized, but "the children didn’t stay around to speak with our officers".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Staff confronted the kids, aged around 13 to 14 years of age, and shockingly they produced these large kitchen knives," said police after they were called to reports of anti-social behaviour at Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre on Monday night (October 25)

The force has not said how the knives were seized, but it is believed the children dropped them and fled before patrols arrived.

The Post has asked Lancashire Police whether it intends to investigate the incident further.

A police spokesman said: "Neighbourhood Officers were out patrolling on Monday night and were called to Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre by staff who were initially reporting kids on the roof.

"Staff confronted the kids, aged around 13 to 14 years of age, and shockingly they produced these large kitchen knives (pictured).

Police were called to Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, next to Withy Grove Park, at around 9pm on Monday (October 25) after reports of children climbing onto the roof. When confronted by staff, the kids pulled out kitchen knives, say police. Pic: Google

"Fortunately, the knives were seized but unfortunately, the children didn’t stay around to speak with our officers.

"This doesn’t need saying but we will say it again - there is no good reason why children or anyone else for that matter should be carrying knives."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.