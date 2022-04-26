Specialist search teams have today been trawling Gisburn Forest following an appeal last night for information about a silver van which may be linked to Katie’s disappearance.

Katie is described as white, 5ft 9in., with shoulder length strawberry blond/ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt/jacket and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24th or through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

1. Gisburn Forest where they are searching for missing Burnley woman Katie Kenyon. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Gisburn Forest where they are searching for missing Burnley woman Katie Kenyon. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

