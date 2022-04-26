Katie Kenyon: Police urge public not to undertake searches as investigation widens to Gisburn Forest

Katie (33) who was reported missing from home last week, remains unaccounted for, as a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the disappearance.

Specialist search teams have today been trawling Gisburn Forest following an appeal last night for information about a silver van which may be linked to Katie’s disappearance.

It is believed that at about 9-30am on Friday (April 22nd) a woman matching Katie’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in the silver Ford Transit registration MT57 FLC to the Bolton by Bowland area. She has not been seen since.

Police at the scene of Gisburn Forest where they are searching for missing Burnley woman Katie Kenyon. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Police are continuing to search in the area with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service and mountain rescue teams.

A 50-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and detectives have today been given a further 36 hours to question him. That man is known to Katie.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in Bolton by Bowland or nearby and may have seen Katie, either in company or on her own, or who saw or has dashcam footage of a van matching the description to come forward.

Katie is described as white, 5ft 9in., with shoulder length strawberry blond/ginger hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt/jacket and white top, black leggings and flip flops.

Det. Chief Insp Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about Katie and we have a large team who are working hard to try and find out what has happened to her.

“I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.

“I would appeal again to anyone who was in the Bolton by Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the van or Katie alone or in company.”

Katie Kenyon