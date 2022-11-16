Speaking outside Preston Crown Court DCI Allen Davies went on to say that in his entire career he had never come across an occasion where he had seen to this degree such a 'pre-meditated, methodical and cowardly' planning of a killing.

DCI Davies said: "Andrew Burfield elected trial despite overwhelming evidence of the barbaric and violent nature of his attack on poor Katie.”

DCI Allen Davies has this afternoon said both himself and Katie Kenyon's family welcomed the guilty plea entered by Burnley man Andrew Burfield on the third day of his trial where he was accused of the murder of the 33-year-old mum.

“My thoughts first and foremost today are with Katie’s family. They have suffered unimaginable pain and suffering at the hands of Andrew Burfield, a man who is nothing short of a vindictive monster.

“Not only has he murdered Katie in a cold blooded and horrifically violent attack, but he has then tried to conceal her body and repeatedly lied and changed his story to try and cover up his vile actions. In my entire police service, I have never dealt with a case involving such an extent of cold and callous pre-meditation.

"Despite knowing fully what he had done and the overwhelming weight of evidence in this case, he put the family through the unnecessary pain of running a trial. There is no doubt he is facing a very lengthy custodial sentence, which I hope will give Katie’s family some sense that justice has been served.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to all the officers involved in this case who worked tirelessly to secure justice for Katie and her family.

! I would also like to thank colleagues from the CPS and KC’s David McLachlan and Emma Kehoe.

“As a force we will continue to prioritise violence against women and girls, to target those who prey on them and to make our communities safe for all.”

DCI Davies said he hoped the guilty verdict would bring some closure for Katie's family and he paid tribute to her as a 'happy, loving mum of two with her whole life ahead of her.

“Andrew Burfield's evil act took Katie's life and took her away from her family and her children.”

Andrew Burfield appearing by video-link from HMP Preston at Preston Crown Court. Burfield, 51, has pleaded guilty on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court to the murder of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, whose body was found in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, in April.